Maha: Disabled youngster from Karnataka reunited with mother after six years

The Railway authorities handed him over to the Government Senior Boys Orphanage here.Counselor Mahesh Randive of the orphanage approached an Aadhar Seva Kendra ASK here in January this year to get an Aadhar card made for Bharat.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:49 IST
A 19-year-old specially abled man who had been found at the Nagpur railway station six years ago was reunited with his mother in Karnataka with the help of Aadhaar card details, city police said on Thursday.

The man, who also suffers from hearing impairment, was 13 years old when he was found at the Nagpur Railway Station on October 21, 2016. He could only tell the authorities that his name was Bharat. The Railway authorities handed him over to the Government Senior Boys Orphanage here.

Counselor Mahesh Randive of the orphanage approached an Aadhar Seva Kendra (ASK) here in January this year to get an Aadhar card made for Bharat. But the system rejected his application as his biological details existed already, said ASK manager Anil Marathe.

''On verification we found that an Aadhaar card with these details already existed for one Bharatha Kumar BC, a resident of Bengaluru. It had been made in 2012,'' Marathe said.

From this clue, the authorities traced his mother and approached police authorities at Yehalanka. His father had died some years ago.

The teenager was reunited with his mother on March 9.

Marathe said that as per his knowledge this was a fifth case of missing children being reunited through Aadhar identification.

