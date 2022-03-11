Left Menu

Biden announces major non-NATO ally status for Colombia

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation.

Updated: 11-03-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:16 IST
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation. Biden made the announcement during a White House meeting with outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque.

''I'm proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia a major non-NATO ally,'' Biden said. ''That's exactly what you are, a major, major non-NATO ally, and this is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries.'' Duque said he appreciated Biden's decision, saying the step recognized ''values and the principles that we have shared.'' Major non-NATO ally is a designation under US law that provides foreign partners with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation, according to the State Department, and is a symbol of the close ties the US shares with such countries. However, these countries are not entitled to the same security guarantees as full-fledged members of the NATO alliance, as NATO member countries are not obligated to defend a major non-NATO ally that comes under attack.

