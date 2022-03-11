Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv has dispersed, redeployed -Maxar
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 05:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
Satellite images taken on Thursday show a large Russian military convoy, last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov airport, has largely dispersed and redeployed, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.
Maxar Technologies said images show armored units maneuvering in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport. It said images also show convoy elements further north have repositioned near Lubyanka with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Maxar Technologies
- U.S.
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
Very much looks like Russian invasion of Ukraine underway-NATO official
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, dollar up as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine