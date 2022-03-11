Left Menu

MP: Bank manager, revenue official booked for accepting bribes

A bank manager and a revenue official were on Friday caught red-handed while accepting bribes in separate operations by the Lokayukta police in Ujjain and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Based on a complaint, Mangilal Chauhan, the manager of Central Bank of Indias Alot branch in Ujjain, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said.

PTI | Ujjain/Seoni | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:23 IST
MP: Bank manager, revenue official booked for accepting bribes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bank manager and a revenue official were on Friday caught red-handed while accepting bribes in separate operations by the Lokayukta police in Ujjain and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Based on a complaint, Mangilal Chauhan, the manager of Central Bank of India's Alot branch in Ujjain, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said. The complainant Babu Singh has alleged that Chauhan had demanded Rs 10,000 from him to release a loan of Rs 2.73 lakh sanctioned in December last year, the official said. A trap was laid and Chauhan was caught red-handed while accepting the sum from the complainant, he added. In a similar operation, the Lokayukta police arrested revenue official Kaushal Kishore Rajput while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 at his office in Dhanaura Tehsil headquarters in Seoni, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Verma said.

According to the complainant Sheikh Peer Querashi, the official had demanded Rs 15,000 from him to update government land records in his name after demarking a family property.

The accused in both cases have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022