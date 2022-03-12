Left Menu

Russian shelling prevents Mariupol evacuation again, Ukraine says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 01:26 IST
Russian shelling prevents Mariupol evacuation again, Ukraine says
Russian shelling prevented evacuees leaving the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol again on Friday while elsewhere Russian forces also stopped some buses of people trying to flee the Kyiv region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

In a video address, Vereshchuk said some planned evacuations were successful, including 1,000 people who were evacuated from the village of Vorzel in the Kyiv region.

Russian forces have laid siege to Mariupol. Ukraine says 1,582 civilians have died there in 12 days after the invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

