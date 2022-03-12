Left Menu

Ukraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, including the one from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, could open on Saturday, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said on state TV on Saturday morning.

