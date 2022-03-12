Ukraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 12:39 IST
Humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, including the one from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, could open on Saturday, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said on state TV on Saturday morning.
