Left Menu

Ukraine hopes Russia will observe ceasefire to allow civilian evacuation -deputy PM

She said Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv and Sumy and some other areas where there is ongoing combat. "I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video address.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:06 IST
Ukraine hopes Russia will observe ceasefire to allow civilian evacuation -deputy PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages including from the besieged southern port of Mariupol will be open on Saturday so civilians can leave, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding she hoped Russia would observe a ceasefire to allow this to take place. She said Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv and Sumy and some other areas where there is ongoing combat.

"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video address. Efforts to provide safe passage for residents of Mariupol have repeatedly failed this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022