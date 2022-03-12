Left Menu

MP: NLIU professor resigns over allegations of sexual harassment

When contacted, NLIU Students Bar Association President Nipunj Niket said, We are going to consult our Vice Chancellor Dr V Vijay Kumar, and let him consult the chancellor, who is the chief justice of MP High Court.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A professor from the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has resigned from his post following allegations of sexual harassment by some of his students, an official said on Saturday. The police, however, have said that no complaint has been lodged against the professor as yet, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Friday ordered a high-level probe into complaints made by some students of the university, seeking action against the professor, who has claimed that he is being victimised for vested interest.

“No student has come to us with a complaint yet. A woman police officer has been in contact with the students, but they have sought some more time to take a call about filing a complaint,” Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar told PTI.

When contacted, NLIU Students Bar Association President Nipunj Niket said, “We are going to consult our Vice Chancellor Dr V Vijay Kumar, and let him consult the chancellor, who is the chief justice of MP High Court. On that basis, a complaint will be filed. There are many girls involved and career-related consequences as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

