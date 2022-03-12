2 held for making country bombs

Police here on Saturday said they have arrested two people for making country bombs to poach wild boar, deer and rabbits Also, the police said, the arrested two confessed to have left a bomb near Gobichettipalayam in the district that exploded on Friday when a cow chewed on it. The animal got injured and was taken to a veterinarian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)