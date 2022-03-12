No help from Centre to improve stormwater drainage system, says Telangana Minister

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday attacked the Centre for allegedly not providing any financial assistance to the State for its scheme to improve the stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad.

Replying to members' queries in the Legislative Assembly on the strategic nala development programme (SNDP) in the city, he said the first phase of the SNDP work was undertaken at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crores to develop stormwater drainage network keeping in mind the flooding in October 2020.

Referring to a member's query about the Centre's share, if any, he said the Centre's share is zero.

Though some Union Ministers visited the city after the flooding in 2020, he said not even half a paise of flood relief was received from the Centre.

''When floods occurred in Gujarat, Prime Minister himself had gone and given Rs 1,000 crores. But, even half a paise has not been given to Hyderabad for flood assistance,'' he said.

Without naming Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he claimed that a Union Cabinet Minister from Hyderabad was also not bothered about the matter.

He further said the State government is rectifying 276 points in the city where there is a possibility of drinking water and sewage getting mixed up.

He gave details about the large-scale sewage treatment effort on in the city.

When the State government sought financial help for the SNDP, the Centre suggested joining the 'amrut' scheme but the amount that would come would be inadequate for Hyderabad given its size, he said.

''Such an attitude of the Centre is painful,'' Rama Rao said.

Replying to the views of another member on the progress of SNDP work and the problems caused to people allegedly due to the action of the army authorities, he alleged that they created difficulties to residents in cantonment in the city without a reason.

The military authorities close roads in Cantonment as they choose to and also built a check-dam on a 'nullah' which is causing inundation of a residential locality, he alleged.

''If we have to take tough action, we can. If they don't understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,'' he said.

There should be peaceful co-existence, the State government cannot keep quiet over closure of roads and building of check-dam, he said.

He directed the officials to speak to the military authorities on the issue and not hesitate to take tough action for the sake of the people.

