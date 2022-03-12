Left Menu

3 held for allegedly pelting stones on BJP supporters during poll victory celebration in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:45 IST
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly pelting stones on the BJP supporters while they were celebrating the victory of its candidate Dinanath Bhaskar and damaging a bulldozer, which was part of the procession.

The incident took place in Khamaria area of Aurai here on Friday night when the BJP supporters were taking out a procession with the bulldozer and some mischievous elements indulged in brick batting near Khamaria police outpost, leaving the vehicle damaged and injuring its driver, inspector incharge Ajay Seth said.

The owner of the bulldozer Dinesh alias Munna Singh lodged a complaint and three people, identified as Sunil Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, were arrested. Further action is being taken, Seth said.

Permission for the procession had not been taken, the officer said, adding that additional police and provincial armed constabulary have been deployed in the area in view of the prevailing tension.

Bulldozer had become a part of the BJP’s election campaign with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioning it frequently in his speeches.

At one of his election campaigns, Yogi had said, “We have a special machine which we are using for building expressways and highways. At the same time, we are using it to crush the mafia who exploited the people to build their property.” PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

