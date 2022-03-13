Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil -state media

Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region on Sunday, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan as saying.

Earlier today, several rockets landed in Erbil, Kurdish officials said and a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that there were no U.S. military casualties caused by the attack.

