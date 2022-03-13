Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil -state media

Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 06:42 IST
Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region on Sunday, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan as saying.

Earlier today, several rockets landed in Erbil, Kurdish officials said and a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that there were no U.S. military casualties caused by the attack.

