Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 06:42 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region on Sunday, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan as saying.
Earlier today, several rockets landed in Erbil, Kurdish officials said and a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that there were no U.S. military casualties caused by the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency
Iraq's Kurdish region rejects ruling imperiling oil sector
Multiple rockets fall in Erbil, northern Iraq -state news agency
No U.S. military casualties after attack in Erbil, Iraq -U.S. official
Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties - officials