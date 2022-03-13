Russia says it has destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities - Russian news agencies
Russian troops have destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Sunday.
It was not possible to independently verify his statement.
