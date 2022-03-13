Left Menu

Ukraine defence minister says foreign military instructors worked at attacked facility

Foreign military instructors worked at the Yavoriv military facility near the Polish border that was hit by a Russian air strike on Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, but it was not clear if any were present at the time. A ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack. "Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:47 IST
Ukraine defence minister says foreign military instructors worked at attacked facility
Foreign military instructors worked at the Yavoriv military facility near the Polish border that was hit by a Russian air strike on Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, but it was not clear if any were present at the time.

A ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified," Reznikov said in an online post.

