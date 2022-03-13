Left Menu

Smugglers arrested in Jaipur with 35 ivory tusks

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:28 IST
Smugglers arrested in Jaipur with 35 ivory tusks
Three people including a UP Police Sub Inspector were arrested here on Sunday with 35 ivory tusks weighing around 30 kg, police said.

They were arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police and Wild Life Crime Control Bureau in a joint operation. The arrests were made when a team intercepted an SUV in Jalupura area of the city acting on a tip-off about movement of ivory tusks and tiger skin. They recovered 35 ivory tusks along with 165 gram ivory tusk powder, one loaded revolver with six cartridges, and Rs 1.50 lakh cash from the vehicle, an official statement said. The accused were identified as Nazuddin Khan, a Sub Inspector posted at Hardoi Police Lines in Uttar Pradesh, Nadir alias Shahrukh Khan, and Gulam Khan, it said. The accused had come to sell the tusks in Jaipur and are being interrogated, police said.

