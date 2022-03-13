Left Menu

U.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities - Sullivan on CBS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, and said Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself. Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that no U.S. citizens were harmed in the attack, and no U.S. facilities were hit, but the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests and allies.

"We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities," he said.

