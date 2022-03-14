Left Menu

West Bengal: BSF deputy commandant dies during training

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 00:03 IST
A BSF deputy commandant died during a physical training programme in Baisnabnagar area on Sunday, the force said in a statement here.

The commanding officer of the 78 battalion died during training in which 25 personnel, including officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) were involved, it said.

The statement said Ajit Singh Tanwar suddenly lost his balance and fell on the ground during the training and after recovering he complained of chest pain. He was immediately taken in a BSF ambulance to the NTPC hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem.

Tanwar, a resident of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, was 55 years old and he had served in the BSF for 33 years.

He had contributed as a coach in the Jammu Frontier of the BSF, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

