U.S. condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian base near Polish border

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 03:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official.

"We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

