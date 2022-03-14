Over 2,400 civilians died in Mariupol since Russian invaded, EU says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:57 IST
More than 2,400 civilians have been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russia invaded the country last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
Borrell, speaking at a news conference in Skopje, said that more than 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine and the number of refugees could swell to 4-5 million.
