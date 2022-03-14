Pharma dept extends deadline until March-end for proposals under PLI scheme for bulk drugs

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has extended the date of receipt of applications till March-end for the vacant slots under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs, an official release said on Monday.

The government has launched the PLI scheme to encourgae domestic production of critical key starting materials (KSMs)/ drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The DoP had issued notice on January 27 inviting applications for vacant slots (10 APIs) under PLI scheme for bulk drug with the last date of application as March 13, 2022 ''Based on the representation received from the industries/associations, the DoP has decided to extend the timeline for filling of application up to March 31, 2022,'' the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry said in a statement. The DoP is implementing three PLI schemes -- PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs (Rs 6,940 crore), PLI scheme for Medical Devices (Rs 3,420 crore) and PLI scheme for Pharmaceuticals (Rs 15,000 crore) to promote the domestic manufacturing.

PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs was approved by the Cabinet in 2020.

Under two rounds of inviting applications, a total 49 projects have been approved for 33 critical APIs with a committed investment of Rs 3,685 crore.

