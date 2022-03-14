Left Menu

All Himachalis evacuated from war-torn Ukraine: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Image Credit: ANI
All Himachalis who were stranded in war-stricken Ukraine have been evacuated, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

In his statement in the state assembly during the ongoing budget session here, Thakur said everyone from Himachal Pradesh, including students, have been evacuated by the central government under operation Ganga.

They have been evacuated through special flights from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine as the airspace over the war-torn country has been closed for civil flights, he added.

After arriving in Delhi or Mumbai, the Himachal Pradesh government brought them back to their homes for free, he added.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ''special efforts'' for the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

