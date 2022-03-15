Left Menu

Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday. In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay Mesa port of entry, called Otay II, was a "strategic priority," the ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay Mesa port of entry, called Otay II, was a "strategic priority," the ministry said in a statement. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Twitter that his government discussed labor and migration issues in the meeting with Mayorkas.

"We continue to promote cooperation for development with justice and respect for human rights," Lopez Obrador said. Mayorkas is in Mexico for meetings on Monday before he is scheduled to visit Costa Rica on Tuesday.

