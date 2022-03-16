Left Menu

Natural disaster claim to be easier soon with new bill

“This Government is improving the Earthquake Commission scheme, so future New Zealanders don’t have to go through the same traumatic experiences as the people of Canterbury,” David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:02 IST
Claimants will still lodge claims with their insurer to access entitlements via Toka tū Ake - Natural Hazards Commission following any event. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Making a claim following a natural disaster will be easier soon thanks to a Bill introduced today, Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark said.

"The Natural Hazards Insurance Bill takes into consideration the important lessons we've learned over the last decade. It simplifies and clarifies the current Earthquake Commission Act and incorporates a number of the recommendations from Dame Silvia Cartwright's Public Inquiry.

"The Natural Hazards Insurance Bill takes into consideration the important lessons we've learned over the last decade. It simplifies and clarifies the current Earthquake Commission Act and incorporates a number of the recommendations from Dame Silvia Cartwright's Public Inquiry.

"The Bill makes the rules for mixed and multi-use buildings clearer, it clarifies regulations relating to repairing buildings and land following a landslip or other land damage, and simplifies the excesses and calculations for retaining walls, bridges and culverts.

"A claimant code and a standing dispute resolution service are also introduced, so future claimants can access support in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster.

"The Bill's name - Natural Hazards Insurance Bill - recognises the fact that EQC's mandate extends further than just helping people recover from earthquakes. In fact, its insurance scheme also covers landslips, volcanoes, tsunami and hydrothermal activity. Making this change implements a further inquiry recommendation.

"EQC will also transition to a new name - Toka tū Ake – Natural Hazards Commission. Toka Tū Ake translates as 'the foundation from which we stand strong together' – acknowledging the organisation's role supporting New Zealand to both prepare for and recover from natural hazards," David Clark said.

Claimants will still lodge claims with their insurer to access entitlements via Toka tū Ake - Natural Hazards Commission following any event.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

