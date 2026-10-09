Bank ​of Japan ​Governor Kazuo Ueda ‌has been ​invited to speak at the International ‌Monetary Fund's central banking lecture on November 6, the IMF said on Friday. After delivering ‌a speech, Ueda will hold ‌a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to the IMF's announcement posted on ⁠its ​website.

The ⁠BOJ has yet to formally announce Ueda's ⁠appearance at the event. The event will follow ​the BOJ's two-day policy meeting concluding ⁠on October 30. A subsequent meeting will ⁠be ​held on December 17-18. Many market players expect the BOJ ⁠to raise interest rates again by year-end, ⁠after ⁠having delivered two hikes this year including one in September.