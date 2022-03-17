Left Menu

MP: Woman revenue official found hanging in Bhedaghat

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:28 IST
MP: Woman revenue official found hanging in Bhedaghat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman revenue official was found hanging in her house in Bhedaghat of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, police said. Sritika Patel was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Choukital area of Bhedaghat, around 21 km from the district headquarters, Bhedaghat police station incharge Shafique Khan said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, he said.

The death came to light when the woman did not respond to the repeated knocks on the door of her house and could not be reached by neighbours, the official said.

The door was broken down and the woman was found hanging, following which the police were alerted, he said.

The victim lived alone in the house, as her husband was employed elsewhere, the official said, adding that further probe was underway to ascertain the cause for suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022