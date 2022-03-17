Left Menu

Nepal: 906 people arrested for driving offences on Holi

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:19 IST
Over 900 people were arrested for various driving offence in Nepal on Holi which was celebrated on Wednesday in the Himalayan nation.

The driving offences varied from riding without helmet to carrying two pillion-riders and other negligence, officials said, adding that 109 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In total, 906 drivers were arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

