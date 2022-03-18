Left Menu

Two arrested in Thane for stealing scooters

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:24 IST
Two persons hailing from Panvel in adjoining Raigad district have been arrested in Thane city on charges of stealing scooters, police said on Friday.

Officials of the Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) nabbed the duo, Kiran Dhodu Bhalekar, 21, and Mayur Anant Patil, 33, on Thursday, they said.

Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said acting on a tip-off that two persons were coming to Shastri Nagar to sell stolen scooters at half their price, police laid a trap and nabbed them.

The police have recovered seven scooters stolen by them between 2018 and 2021 in Panvel and Khandeshwar areas, he said.

