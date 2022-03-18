Dutch woman alleges she was raped on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel

A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)