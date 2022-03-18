Left Menu

Man booked for sexually harassing woman

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman in Manpada in Thane district's Dombivali area, police said on Friday.

The woman, in her complaint, has said the 34-year-old man befriended her some months ago and had demanded sexual favours, an official said.

He also threatened to lie about her character to her fiance and kin, the official said, adding that a probe was underway and no arrest had been made so far.

