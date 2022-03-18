Left Menu

UK transport minister questions the legality of P&O sackings

Shapps wrote to Robert Woods, the chairman of P&O Ferries, saying the company had received support from government during the coronavirus pandemic and he was "frankly staggered" by the way the workers were sacked. "I would therefore urge to begin to repair the damage that has been caused to your company's reputation by pausing the changes announced yesterday," Shapps said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:16 IST
UK transport minister questions the legality of P&O sackings
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday he was questioning the legality of P&O Ferries' decision to fire 800 staff with immediate effect, and that he was reviewing the company's contracts with the government. Shapps wrote to Robert Woods, the chairman of P&O Ferries, saying the company had received support from government during the coronavirus pandemic and he was "frankly staggered" by the way the workers were sacked.

"I would therefore urge to begin to repair the damage that has been caused to your company's reputation by pausing the changes announced yesterday," Shapps said. "It is not too late for P&O Ferries to salvage this situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022