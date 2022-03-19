Left Menu

Prayagraj: Two killed in clash during Holi celebrations

Two people were killed here as two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol during the Holi celebrations on Friday, police said. The dead have been identified as Rahul Sonkar 25 and Sanjay Rajput 35.Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said while playing Holi in Dandiya locality under the George Town police station, two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:02 IST
Two people were killed here as two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol during the Holi celebrations on Friday, police said. While one of the victims was beaten with sticks, the other was shot dead. The dead have been identified as Rahul Sonkar (25) and Sanjay Rajput (35).

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said while playing Holi in Dandiya locality under the George Town police station, two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol. Rahul sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The SSP said five police teams have been formed to arrest the guilty.

