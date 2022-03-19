Ukraine President Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful talks with Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called for meaningful peace and security talks with Moscow, saying this was Russia's only chance to limit the damage from its mistakes in the wake of its invasion.
"The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday in Ukraine.
