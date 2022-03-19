Left Menu

Ephedrine worth Rs 9.23 crore hidden in kitchen utensils consignment seized

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:12 IST
Ephedrine worth Rs 9.23 crore hidden in kitchen utensils consignment seized
Ephedrine was hidden in kitchen utensils consignment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities including those from Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Saturday said they have seized Ephedrine, weighing 46.799 kg, and having a street price of about Rs 9.23 crores, under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Ephedrine was hidden in kitchen utensils consignment.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of CIU and Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, intercepted a shipment in the export shed that was attempted to be exported to Australia by a Chennai based exporter, an official release said.

The goods were declared as assorted kitchen utensils, it said, examination of the shipment revealed the concealment of a white crystalline substance in the cavity of some of the utensils.

Officials are further investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022