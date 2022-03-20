Left Menu

Israeli police prepare for mass funeral of major rabbi

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:27 IST
Israeli police prepare for mass funeral of major rabbi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli authorities were on Sunday preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to descend upon a city near Tel Aviv for the funeral of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who died on Friday at the age of 94, was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel.

One of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust, Kanievsky will be buried in Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city east of Tel Aviv where he lived.

Police said several highways in Israel's densely populated Tel Aviv area would be closed to traffic for several hours, and that other main thoroughfares were expected to be grid-locked.

It urged the public not to drive to the vicinity by car. The Communications Ministry said it was expecting cellular network outages around the funeral due to high volume, and advised people to only make essential calls.

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12 per cent of Israel's 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition.

Prominent rabbis like Kanievsky play a significant role in community life and act as arbiters in all matters.

Funerals play a key role in traditional Jewish life, and those of important rabbis often draw thousands of mourners.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world. He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus.

He later walked back those claims as infections raged in his densely populated hometown of Bnei Brak.

Kanievsky's death was published on the front pages of nearly every newspaper in the country on Sunday, from liberal Haaretz to ultra-Orthodox dailies like Yated Neeman. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022