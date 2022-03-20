Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti: Celebrate while adhering to pandemic norms, Maha govt tells people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:59 IST
The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary (celebrated as per Hindu tithi) on Monday and asked people to observe it while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The state home department's guidelines said cultural programmes must be organised keeping in mind pandemic norms and rules as laid down by the local administration and police.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with the addition to the tally being 113 on Sunday.

It has a caseload of 78,72,413, which includes 1,43,767 deaths.

