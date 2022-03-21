Kolkata Police summons ED officials over 2021 audio tape leak
The Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned three senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel, including a senior official from Delhi, in connection with an audio tape leak case. The ED officials have been asked to appear before sleuths of the detective department at Kalighat Police Station around noon on Monday, a senior police officer said.
The Kolkata Police is probing a case against a businessman, who was heard talking to an ED officer on topics like cattle smuggling and coal scam in a purported audio clip, which was leaked before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
