Woman jumps off 31-storey building in Thane

A 41-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a 31-storey building in Thanes Majiwada area on Monday, a police official said.The body of Priya Nagvekar was found in a pool of blood some time after she jumped in the early hours of the day, the Rabodi police station official said, adding that a probe is underway to find out why she took this step.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:08 IST
A 41-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a 31-storey building in Thane's Majiwada area on Monday, a police official said.

The body of Priya Nagvekar was found in a pool of blood some time after she jumped in the early hours of the day, the Rabodi police station official said, adding that a probe is underway to find out why she took this step. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide as a stool has been found in the gallery of the building's 31st floor but all angles are being looked into, he said. Senior Inspector Santosh Ghatekar said the woman had been telling neighbours that she was depressed.

