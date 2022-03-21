Russia passes details of over 500 captured Ukrainians to Red Cross - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:24 IST
Russia has passed details of more than 500 captured Ukrainians to the Red Cross, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's human rights commissioner as saying on Monday.
Russia is prepared to swap them for Russians captured by Ukraine, Tatyana Moskalkova was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts
New Zealand imposes sanctions on about 100 Russians, including Putin: Foreign Ministry
Around 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion-Poland
Japan unveils new sanctions on Russians, bans refinery equipment exports
Bulgarian PM suggests EU shares cost of caring for fleeing Ukrainians