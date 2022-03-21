Left Menu

Russia passes details of over 500 captured Ukrainians to Red Cross - Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:24 IST
Russia has passed details of more than 500 captured Ukrainians to the Red Cross, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's human rights commissioner as saying on Monday.

Russia is prepared to swap them for Russians captured by Ukraine, Tatyana Moskalkova was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

