MGNREGA work irregularities: 15 Chhattisgarh govt staffers suspended

Chhattisgarh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister T S Singh Deo on Monday announced the suspension of 15 staffers for allegedly committing financial irregularities in works under MGNREGA in the state's Marwahi forest division. The minister made the announcement in the Assembly while replying to questions of Congress MLA Gulab Kamro, who had alleged that gross irregularities were committed in the construction of culverts and stop dams under MGNREGA in Marwahi Forest Division in Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district.

Kamro said funds of over Rs 6 crore meant for materials for 33 construction works in Chuktipani, Thadpathra, Pakaria, Keonchi, Padavaniya and Teraigaon villages were drawn without carrying out the construction.

In his reply, the minister admitted that complaints were received in this connection in July last year following which the concerned district collector reviewed the matter, and based on his report, a four-member inquiry committee was constituted for further investigation.

''The inquiry committee examined 33 works and concluded violation of rules and guidelines of MGNREGA following which the collector's opinion was sought. As per the collector, violations were found to be committed by then Divisional Forest officer (DEFO),'' the minister said.

When Kamro further asked how many officials and employees were involved in the alleged irregularity and sought to know what action had been taken against them, Singh Deo put the figure at 15, including Marwahi DFO Rakesh Mishra.

Apart from the forest department, a prima facie mistake on the part of then Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was also found, he said.

Singh Deo said he will write to the General Administration Department (GAD) to suspend the then CEO (currently posted in another district) and assured the House to take appropriate action over involvement of the DFO who has been retired.

Subsequently, opposition members, including BJP, demanded that the minister announce the suspension of those found guilty for committing irregularities.

Thereafter, the minister announced suspension of 14 forest officials and employees and then Zila Panchayat CEO.

