3 die, one hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP

Three people died and one was taken seriously ill after consuming liquor here in a village, police said on Monday.

The wife of one of the deceased accused two persons of poisoning the liquor and a man has been taken into custody for questioning, they said.

The deaths were reported from Kathahar village under Kasava outpost of Chhibramau Police Station area.

After receiving information on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma had visited the spot and spoken to the villagers, the police said.

The villagers told police that one Amit (30) along with his father Jaskaran, uncle Rakesh, and another man had consumed liquor purchased from a nearby shop on Saturday, police said.

Amit's condition deteriorated soon after and his family members took him to a local hospital. From there he was referred to the Saifai Medical College, where he later died, they added.

SP Verma said Amit's family performed his last rites without informing the police.

On Sunday afternoon, the condition of Jaskaran and Rakesh also deteriorated and they were being taken to the Saifai Medical College but both died on the way. The fourth person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

According to the post mortem report, Jaskaran died of a heart attack, they said.

Amit's wife Aarti has accused two men, Asif and Pranshu, of poisoning the liquor, the police said.

Verma said Asif has been taken into custody and he has confessed to have bought a carton of liquor.

The matter is being investigated, the SP said. The district administration has formed a five-member committee under additional district magistrate Gajendra Kumar to probe the matter.

