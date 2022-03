BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Risk Management Committee Is Looking For Solutions With Creditors

China Evergrande Group:

* CHINA EVERGRANDE - RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OF COMPANY IS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR SOLUTIONS AND COMMUNICATING WITH ITS CREDITORS

* CHINA EVERGRANDE - PROPOSES TO ENGAGE KING & WOOD MALLESONS AS ADDITIONAL LEGAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST CO IN MITIGATING, ELIMINATING RISKS RELATING TO ITS DEBTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

