BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says Found That Deposits Of About RMB13.4 Bln As Security For Third Party Pledge Guarantees Had Been Enforced By Relevant Banks

China Evergrande Group: * TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* WAS FOUND THAT DEPOSITS OF ABOUT RMB13.4 BILLION AS SECURITY FOR THIRD PARTY PLEDGE GUARANTEES HAD BEEN ENFORCED BY RELEVANT BANKS * WILL ESTABLISH AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE AND ARRANGE FOR EXPERTS TO BE APPOINTED TO INVESTIGATE PLEDGE GUARANTEES Further company coverage:

