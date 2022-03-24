Left Menu

Woman working with international news agency found dead in her flat in Bengaluru

A woman working in an international news agency was found dead in her apartment at Whitefield in the city. According to police, Shruti 35 got married to Aneesh in 2017 and the two were living in a flat at Nellurhalli in Whitefield.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman working in an international news agency was found dead in her apartment at Whitefield in the city. Her family members have suspected that she was murdered by strangulation and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. According to police, Shruti (35) got married to Aneesh in 2017 and the two were living in a flat at Nellurhalli in Whitefield. On Wednesday, her body was found in the apartment and, accordingly, a case of unnatural death has been registered.

