Man held for harassing minor girl
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:22 IST
A 23-year old man has been arrested near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district for allegedly making suggestive remarks on a 13-year old girl while she was on her way to supply milk to a cooperative society, police said on Sunday.
This has been going on for sometime now and the harassed girl told her parents who lodged a complaint and got him arrested, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
