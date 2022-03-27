Man held for harassing minor girl

A 23-year old man has been arrested near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district for allegedly making suggestive remarks on a 13-year old girl while she was on her way to supply milk to a cooperative society, police said on Sunday.

This has been going on for sometime now and the harassed girl told her parents who lodged a complaint and got him arrested, the police said.

