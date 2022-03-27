Mumbai: Minor fire at garment godown in Kurla, nobody injured

A minor fire broke out in a garment godown located in suburban Kurla here on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured, an official said. The blaze erupted in Badru Compound of Halav Pool area, the fire brigade official said. ''It was a level one (minor) fire. After being alerted about it, four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed at the spot to bring it under control,'' he said.

A few labourers were present inside the godown when the fire broke out. However, all of them managed to escape from the spot in time, the official added. ''Nobody was found injured. The fire was extinguished and the cooling operation is underway,'' he said.

