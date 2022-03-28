Former Indian envoy to Netherlands Rajamony presents copy of his book to President Kovind

Former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony called on President Ram Nath Kovind here on Monday and presented him a copy of his book, 'India and the Netherlands: Past, Present and Future'.

Rajamony, currently an Officer on Special Duty to the Kerala government, briefed the President on the close relations which exist between the two countries and the importance of the Netherlands as an economic partner of India, an official said.

He described Dutch strengths in areas such as water and agriculture and pointed out that the state of Kerala has forged strong bonds with the country.

President Kovind will travel to the Netherlands on a state visit next week reciprocating the visit of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to India in 2019.

The first copy of the book on India and the Netherlands was received by the king in a grand function in Amsterdam in September 2019.

Rajamony took the President through the book which provides vivid snapshots of relations over the centuries and describes the compelling personalities who shaped the Indo-Dutch discourse.

Kovind will be on a week-long visit to Turkmenistan and the Netherlands starting April 1 during which he would hold talks with the leadership of those countries to strengthen bilateral ties.

At the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan, Kovind will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from April 1-4.

The visit to Turkmenistan will be followed by a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4-7 at the invitation of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The upcoming visit is significant as during 2022, India and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

