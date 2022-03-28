Fire at Ghazipur dumping yard; 6 fire tenders at spot

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday, fire officials said. Six fire tenders have reached the spot to bring the blaze under control, they said. A call was received around 2.30 pm about a fire in Khaata at Ghazipur, they said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

