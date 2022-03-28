Fire at Ghazipur dumping yard; 6 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday, fire officials said. Six fire tenders have reached the spot to bring the blaze under control, they said. A call was received around 2.30 pm about a fire in Khaata at Ghazipur, they said. Further details are awaited.

