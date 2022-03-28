Man held in Jhansi for harassing sisters

A day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government over women safety, a 30-year-old man here was arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing two sisters, and in effect caused them to attempt suicide. A 19-year-old woman from Samriha locality in Sadar area had filed a complaint on March 26 alleging sexual harassment and physical violence against her neighbour Rahul Valmiki, and his mother Beera. Later, the woman and her sister had consumed poison alleging police inaction in the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Tripathi said.

The two were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Tripathi said that Rahul was arrested by the police and a probe is on in the matter.

During investigation the charges of sexual harassment were not found true, he said.

Akhilesh had on Sunday tweeted slamming the Yogi Adityanath government highlighting the sisters' case of harassment and their consequent suicide bid.

''It's saddening that losing hope from the police, two sisters, facing sexual harassment in Jhansi, consumed poison. All those criminals and officials involved and those patronising them should face an unbiased probe.

"Security of sisters and daughters should be the first indicator of law and order,'' Akhilesh had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police denied that the two sisters were sexually harassed, claiming that they consumed poison after getting frustrated over police inaction.

They said the sisters were being harassed by their neighbours over a dispute about watering an under-construction house.

The Jhansi Police had suspended Sadar Police Station In-charge JP Yadav with immediate effect for not taking proper action on the girls' complaint, and ordered a departmental probe against him.

