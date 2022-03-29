Left Menu

Ministers from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster have already appeared at the hearings as well as victims, high ranking police officials and other witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:43 IST
President to appear at SAHRC investigative hearing into July 2021 unrest
Meanwhile, the SAHRC’s Eastern Cape provincial office is expected to launch a report on violence in schools following a dialogue on the topic held last year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces on Friday.

"The President of the Republic of South Africa…will appear before the Hearing Panel and give testimony with regard to his responsibility as the Head of State and the Head of South Africa's Executive with regard to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces," the SAHRC said.

During the unrest, some 300 people were left dead and businesses as well as public infrastructure suffered at least R25 billon in damages – prompting the SAHRC to conduct the hearings which kicked off in KZN during November last year.

Ministers from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster have already appeared at the hearings as well as victims, high ranking police officials and other witnesses.

Meanwhile, the SAHRC's Eastern Cape provincial office is expected to launch a report on violence in schools following a dialogue on the topic held last year.

"The launch aims to raise awareness on the continued rampant violence in schools. Recommendations and comments stemming from the dialogue will be ventilated with the relevant Departments in attendance.

"Further, a plan of action will be carved by all relevant stakeholders with the aim of a continued collaboration to ensure the curbing and eradication of violence in schools. The launch will target government departments, institutions, unions, community based organisations and civil society organisations," the SAHRC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

