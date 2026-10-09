​The US ​will livestream ‌the Army's upcoming ​firing squad execution on December ‌3 of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, ‌in a 2009 shooting spree, a ‌Pentagon official said, in what would be an unprecedented move. Hasan, a former ⁠Army ​psychiatrist ⁠who says he was retaliating for US ⁠wars in the Muslim world, ​is set to become the first ⁠person to be executed by firing ⁠squad ​by the US military since 1945, shortly after the ⁠end of World War Two, experts say.

The ⁠official ⁠spoke on the condition of anonymity.