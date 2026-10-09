US to livestream Army execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon official says
The US will livestream the Army's upcoming firing squad execution on December 3 of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in a 2009 shooting spree, a Pentagon official said, in what would be an unprecedented move. Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who says he was retaliating for US wars in the Muslim world, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945, shortly after the end of World War Two, experts say.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.